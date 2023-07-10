The Lancaster County Council of the Arts, in conjunction with the S.C. State Museum and the S.C. Watermedia Society, presents the 45th annual Traveling Watermedia Exhibition.
The exhibition is on display at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster, now through the end of August.
An opening reception will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, honoring the exhibition, as well as two local artists featured in it – Gina Noelle Ash and Marcia Pyner.
The S.C. Watermedia Society is the only statewide visual arts organization in South Carolina. The society promotes artists who work in watermedia, which may be watercolor, acrylic, gouache, casein and mixed media in conjunction with water-based media on any surface. The annual traveling exhibition appears in cities across the state and reaches 20,000 visitors annually.
Each year, the SCWS solicits watermedia works from member and non-member artists across the state and nation. The pieces are juried by a professional artist, who selects the work for display in the show. The 2023 National Exhibition was juried by Linda Daly Baker, a signature member of the AWS-df with the coveted dolphin fellow, National Watercolor Society, and Transparent Watercolor Society of America.
SCWS is a nonprofit whose purpose is promoting the artistic and professional interests of its members and providing visual arts programs to the public. Its almost 300 members are from the Carolinas and Georgia.
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration. For more information on the LCCA, visit www.artslancaster.com.