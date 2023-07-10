Faith Presbyterian Church of Indian Land is sponsoring a Second Harvest mobile food pantry Friday, July 14. The pantry truck will be in the parking lot of the church at 7520 Charlotte Highway (U.S. 521) at the intersection of Van Wyck Road.
Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. and the distribution of food should begin about 9 a.m. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, until it is gone.
Recipients must meet USDA income-eligibility guidelines, and provide an acceptable form of ID at registration.
This pantry is open to all in need in our communities.
At its April 14 pantry, Faith Presbyterian distributed more than 6 tons of food. Despite wet weather that day, Faith’s volunteers served 179 families.
Faith Presbyterian is one of 29 churches that conduct mobile food pantries in Lancaster and York counties through its affiliation with Catawba Area Agency on Aging and York County Council on Aging in Rock Hill.
Faith also has a Little Free Food Pantry in the church parking lot, which is always open. Please only take what you need so others may also share in this ministry.
For details on the mobile pantry, call 803-548-8810.