Summer break has come to an end and the students and teachers of Lancaster County are back in the classroom.
Teachers and administrators have a tough, demanding and vital job to do. In recent years, more light has been shed on the effort required to be a teacher in the United States.
In a show of support and esteem, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church decided to offer brunch to the teachers of Van Wyck Elementary School.
On the last day of summer break, the VWES teachers assembled for early morning presentations in their school cafeteria, as they made final preparations for the new academic year, with lists of tasks to accomplish.
The hot brunch, served by a team from Our Lady of Grace, was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the VWES staff.
“It was a privilege to help host a brunch for the Van Wyck faculty. Their enthusiastic principal and the teacher’s excitement for this new school year was encouraging. The students and parents are fortunate to attend this quality school,” said church member Regina Smith, a retired teacher.
“The brunch was absolutely fantastic. Van Wyck Elementary School staff was so fortunate to enjoy a delicious brunch provided by Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. It was such a great way to end our teacher work week and prepare for the start of a new school year,” said first-grade teacher Brianna Giovanniello.
“The breakfast provided by Our Lady of Grace was a wonderful blessing. I really appreciated the choices offered and the french toast was delicious. It made for a wonderful start to a day of meetings,” said fourth-grade teacher Kathy Gerdes.
“We are so appreciative for all of the things Our Lady of Grace has continually done for our school community in my time here at Van Wyck Elementary School,” said Principal Dr. Jason Ramey. “The brunch they provided to our staff on our last workday before the students arrived was amazing! I cannot thank them enough for the happiness this provided our staff during one of the most stressful times of the year!”
This brunch came two days after Our Lady of Grace donated a large sum of school supplies and a financial gift to Clinton Elementary School in Lancaster.
Our Lady of Grace Parish seeks to actively support the men and women who are called to be teachers in our community.
