There will be two events at the Buford Massacre Battlefield on Saturday, May 27. One will commemorate the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Waxhaws, fought at the site, and the other will be a Memorial Day program, held following the first event.
Buford’s Massacre MemorialThe National Society, S.C. Society and the Gen. Francis Marion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Waxhaws, better known as Buford’s Massacre, with a formal wreath-laying ceremony and guest speakers at 10:30 a.m.
Many guests will don period dress, including Continental and militia attire. The story of Buford’s Massacre will be told as the bravery of the Patriots is commemorated and the fallen are honored.
Col. Abraham Buford was the commander of a Virginia regiment of infantry and a company of artillery, comprised of about 300 men. On May 29, 1780, British Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton pursued Buford from Nelson’s Ferry to the battle site near the Waxhaws district. Buford attempted to surrender, but a bloody massacre ensued, with 113 American casualties, and 187 taken prisoner, with 150 of them wounded.
Tarleton became known as “Bloody Ban,” and “Tarleton’s Quarter!” became a rallying battle cry for Southern Patriots until the surrender of Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown.
The public is invited. For details, call Greg Ohanesian, 843-479-7193.
Memorial Day ceremonyThe Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. May 27.
Speakers and presenters include:
• Pastor John Howle of Zion United Methodist Church, who will give the invocation and speak on his family’s military history, which dates back to the Revolutionary War
• John Rutledge, USC Lancaster director of security and safety and a law enforcement instructor, whose great-uncle was awarded the Medal of Honor in World War I
• Larry Handeland, military veteran and past director of White House communications and current post commander of American Legion Post 250 in Indian Land
• Robin Ghent, director of Lancaster County Veteran Affairs
• David Reuwer of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust
Music will be provided by members of the Sun City Choral Society, and military honors will be rendered by the Honor Guard of VFW Post 12136 of Indian Land. There will be a cannon-firing demonstration by the 5th Company, 4th SC Regiment, Artillery, and Revolutionary War reenactors.
The Buford Massacre Battlefield is at 262 Rocky River Road (S.C. 522), near Buford’s Crossroads, about 9 miles east of Lancaster.