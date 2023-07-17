The Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Grace Council 14765 in Indian Land was recently honored for its charitable service by the S.C. House of Representatives.
Resolution H3630 was introduced in the House’s January session by Reps. Brandon Newton (R-45) and Mike Neese (R-44) to recognize the Knights’ many years of dedicated service to the people of Lancaster County and to wish the council continued success in accomplishing its good works.
The resolution was adopted and states, in part, that “the members of the House are privileged to salute the Knights of Columbus Council #14765 for its selfless service to their community.”
It also acknowledges that “over the past 10 years the Council provided volunteer and financial resources to support the underprivileged by donating over $250,000 to various charitable organizations, mainly within the county.”
The Knights provide ongoing support to HOPE in Lancaster, Belair food pantry, St. Clare’s Maternity Home, Ukraine Refugee Aid and many others.
However, the resolution particularly praised the council’s Clothes for Kids program, which has the most direct and meaningful impact by helping provide Lancaster County elementary and middle school students who are in need with clean new clothing items during the school year.
This program has been raising funds to purchase basic articles of clothing for local school children over the past three years and, starting soon, the Knights will be preparing to launch their fourth annual fundraising drive in August.
The council is very grateful to be publicly acknowledged by the state of South Carolina for its achievements and is inspired to carry on with its mission to serve those in need.