On July 21, Khaleek Chapman, director of development for HOPE in Lancaster, visited the Lancaster Lions Club. He shared HOPE’s mission and update the club on HOPE’s activities, resources and needs.
“For nearly 40 years, HOPE has provided assistance, resources and referrals to Lancaster citizens and families in crisis situations,” he said. “Our goal is to give folks the opportunity to recover from and move beyond short-term emergencies.”
“Everyone comes to HOPE,” Chapman said.
Since 2015, the nonprofit has distributed more than 160,000 fresh food boxes containing more than 3 million pounds of fresh produce.
The Lancaster Lions Club has partnered with HOPE for many years to provide access to vision screenings and glasses. People can apply at HOPE, and the Lancaster Lions Club provides the necessary funds to see an eye doctor and get a pair of glasses.
To learn more about HOPE in Lancaster, visit hopeinlancaster.org, or call Chapman at 803-286-4673 ext. 1007.
The Lancaster Lions Club, chartered in 1933, is one of 48,000 clubs that make up the largest service organization in the world. Lions Club International has 1.4 million members serving locally and globally to help take on some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
The Lancaster Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Seagull’s Grill, 305 S.C. 9 Bypass West, Lancaster. To learn more about the club, contact President Dan Stuart at 803-431-7204 or at danstuart43@gmail.com.