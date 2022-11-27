The Columbiettes Women’s Auxiliary, associated with the Indian Land Knights of Columbus Council 14765, has continued its charitable outreach in Lancaster County.
With cold weather approaching, the group decided to buy warm winter blankets. They were able to raise enough funds to buy more than 35 high-quality blankets and deliver them to the St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Lancaster.
The church’s pastor, Father Javier Heredia, was grateful to receive this donation and will distribute the blankets to parishioners who need them.
Through the initiative of Pam Michaud, the Columbiettes also took up a collection to raise funds to buy and deliver eight hams to the Lancaster Children’s Home.
The Columbiettes are a vibrant service organization of Catholic women, age 18 and over, who assist and support the Knights of Columbus councils with which they are affiliated. However, it continues to be a separately incorporated national organization with its own set of officers, goals and ideas, as well as its own charitable organizations.