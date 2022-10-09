Lancaster County Council of the Arts and EMK Music invites everyone join them for Grooving Through the Gallery — A Musical Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Historic Springs House.
Dedicated to the participants and sponsors of the LCCA’s annual Marian Hagins Memorial Art Competition, EMK Music, based in Indian Land, will team up with local classical musicians to play famous classics, cherished American folk tunes and the world premiere of Richard Moon’s “Down to the River.”
The concert will feature performances by Erin Moon-Kelly and Donna Stevenson on the flute, Donna Swahlan on the oboe and English horn, and Jim Edwards on the violin and viola. It will be a treat for the eyes and ears.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Admission is free; although the LCCA will gratefully accept donations.
About EMK Music
An professional music service company, EMK Music provides custom concerts, private and group lessons, music clinics and artist residencies, among other music performance and music education services. Clients include the Marvin Ridge Middle School and Marvin Ridge High School Band Boosters, the S.C. Band Directors’ Association and First United Methodist Church, along with a multitude of local schools and associations. Students enrolled with EMK Music have participated and won chairs in NCBDA-sponsored events, such as Solo and Ensemble Festival, the Union County Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Union All County Band.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
To learn more about this event, visit www.artslancaster.com or contact Erin Moon-Kelly at www.emk-music.com.