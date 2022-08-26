Growing up in Heath Springs, and living just 7 miles from “uptown” Lancaster, we relished the ride to the Shropshire Barber Shop.
Andrew “Matt Lee” Shropshire owned the barbershop on the “Hill” (Gay Street), where my father, brother and I spent many, many Saturday afternoons. We went to the barbershop every two weeks.
The price of a haircut was 60 cents per child; I think dad’s cost was 75 cents to a dollar.
As I recall, the shop consisted of six barbers and a shoeshine stand attendant. As children we found it a great treat, while waiting our haircut turn, to put 10 cents in the big red Coke machine and pull out a glass bottle of soda.
The barbershop was always spotless — floors shined, air conditioning blasting in the summer — and each barber wore a uniform smock.
The shop was always filled with laughter and personal acknowledgments of handshaking and hugs. Clients who were ministers would rehearse what the Sunday sermon would entail and invite the whole shop to attend. Men sat around reading the newspaper, and conversations on current events would flow.
Safety was never a thought because we were surrounded by the strength of men and women, moms and dads who watched out for any child who was dropped off to get a haircut.
To this day, I remember the barbershop air being filled with the smell of after- shave tonic and talcum powder. Little did we realize that we were witnessing the influence and example of a powerful, thriving Black business in Lancaster, and of an entrepreneur who provided much to a community in search of hope, love and dignity. Thank you, Mr. Matt.
Those days taught me much about life, relationships and the importance of bonding. When I became a father, the Saturday barbershop ritual was a given.
There is no experience like the Black barbershop experience!
Willie Smith Jr.
Charlotte, N.C.