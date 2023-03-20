Happy Birthday, Andrew Jackson! Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Emily Simon cards wool, while her daughter watches, at Andrew Jackson’s 256th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, March 18, at Andrew Jackson State Park. Photos by Aaron Morrison Mallory Smith with Girl Scout Troop 2105 tries her hand at churning butter. Aaron Morrison Martha Bryant, left, shows visitors, from left, Alyssa Hubbard, Nathan Hillanbrand, Jeanine Schroder and Diane Rafferty, how to dip candles. Aaron Morrison Revolutionary War reenactors greet visitors after firing a volley from their black-powder muskets at the annual birthday event. Aaron Morrison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos Trending Now The Link to offer medical, office space AJ Birthday Celebration is Saturday New veterinarian joins family practice Family of middle school death threat victim speak publicly Board discusses need for middle school athletic trainers Latest e-Edition Carolina Gateway To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events