Have you ever watched the 2002 movie, “Barbershop” with Ice Cube? It has a familiar feel for anyone who’s ever worked in, frequented or even stepped foot into a Black barbershop. Do you know the history of our community barbershops, which represent such a rich culture?
The Black barber profession dates back to the atrocities of slavery. But during that time, the skill catered only to slave owners. Emancipation set the Black barber free to service anyone.
By the 20th century, the opportunity for Black men running barbershops shifted to a chance for prosperity. Even in the 1960s, many men cut their children’s and neighborhood’s children’s hair in their homes. There were also many family friends who provided the service from their homes and were respected as barbers.
Today, well-trained, skilled and licensed men and women own and operate Black barbershops.
But Black barbershops are so much more than just establishments where men and women alike wander in to receive a skillful haircut. Black barbershops have long been and continue to be central hubs of the Black community. They serve as places to embrace culture, congregate, connect, share and provide space for other entrepreneurs — a meaningful gathering place.
This article looks back at the positive impact this institution has had in the Lancaster community and how it now contributes to both livelihoods and identity.
Yesterday
The Black barbershops that serviced Lancaster County were bustling businesses. They included Shropshire Barber Shop, a popular spot in the Gay Street “Hill” business sector. It was flanked by a music shop, soda café and restaurant. Owned and operated by entrepreneur Andrew Shropshire Sr., or “Mr. Matt,” as he was affectionately known, it employed six barbers. The shop opened in 1963. While this barbershop was busy on the northeast side of Lancaster, the Southside area was also flourishing.
Businessman W.L. Blackmon built a multi-business complex on Hampton Road that included the Southside Barber Shop. Master barber Arthur “Kit” McKinney opened a two-chair barbershop in this facility. Mr. Kit serviced this community throughout the 1970s. In keeping the traditional social atmosphere of the Black barbershop, the Southside shop offered competitive checker games, political gatherings and a place to sit and solve the world’s problems.
Mr. Kit had a signature saying, once a fabulous haircut was complete: “Now you look like a Philadelphia lawyer.”
Living barber legends
It is an honor to present two of Lancaster’s oldest Black barbers, who for many years used their gifts, skills and abilities in providing quality haircuts, trims, shaves and conversation.
Willie Mae “Tencee” McCain, now 86, started her business in 1965, pressing and curling hair on a hot plate for 25 cents per person. After 10 years, she increased her price to $1.
After watching her husband, Odell McCain, cut hair, she was inspired to pursue the craft. “Mrs. Tencee” obtained her barber’s license in the early 1970s, and then worked under Jimmy and Joe Murchinson for three years.
In 1978, the McCains opened McCain’s Barber Shop in Kershaw, which operated for over 30 years. The price for haircuts for boys was $2, for adults, it was $5, and eyebrow arching was $1.50. She worked at the shop Thursday through Saturday for three decades, and the most she ever charged for haircuts was $8.
Mrs. Tencee retired at the age of 72.
After honorably completing a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, Melvin Belk began his barbering career here. A master barber with an instructor’s license, Mr. Melvin was not just “behind the chair,” but was a dedicated barber servant within the community for over 50 years. He served nursing home residents, the sick and shut-ins, and extended generosity to those who frequented his shop, but could not pay.
Mr. Melvin, now 91, cut hair at Shropshire Barber Shop on Gay Street in Lancaster for many years and had a huge clientele. He was also the proprietor of Belk’s Barber Shop on White Street in Lancaster. Mr. Melvin also served as an instructor, who provided barbering techniques and prepared students for their state board barber’s exams in Columbia South Carolina. He was known for his expertise in the use of a straight razor when shaving patrons.
Today’s barbers
Lancaster continues to promote the vocation of barbering by offering continuing education classes.
Melissa Jones-Horton opened Unique Hair Design — The School, the first barbering school in Lancaster County, in January 2015.
“It gives me great joy and pride to serve this community as director of Lancaster County’s first school of barbering. Unique Hair Design — The School enables students to gain knowledge, expertise and licensure for gainful employment,” Jones-Horton said. “As an instructor, the reward is in providing an opportunity for students to fulfill their lifelong professional dreams.”
Jones-Horton has 35 years experience in the field of cosmetology and barbering and is licensed in both Carolinas.
Joseph Sibley manages Blazer’s Barber Shop, which has five barbers, in the Indian Land area.
“I was tired of working for others and wanted to be an entrepreneur. I have been here for 10 years,” he said. “Since I offer custom cuts, I do not feel technology will replace the barber.”
These are just two of the many Black barbers carrying on the tradition in the county today.
In the culmination of the movie, “Barbershop,” Ice Cube’s character finally “begins to see his father’s vision and legacy,” according to imdb.com. The Lancaster Black community is proud of its barbers, who continue the rich cultural legacy of the Black barber.
Dr. Zora S. Denson is Heath Springs director of community relations. Verta W. Looper is a retired mental health licensed professional counselor.