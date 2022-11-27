The Railroad Club of Carolina Lakes is excited to announce that, after a nearly three-year forced suspension, the Holiday Model Railroad Display once again will help to brighten the winter season in our community.
As everyone is all too aware, COVID did us in for a while. The engines have been sitting quietly in the roundhouse awaiting their next call to service. The freight and passenger cars have been idle in the yards, ready to transport goods and people to the far-flung reaches of their custom-built miniature world.
For 2022, the display will return to its original location in The Lake House lobby and will operate according to the schedule in the info box.
Also returning is the holiday train raffle, wherein every visitor can take a chance and win one of several model trains. The train sets are complete with track and power, and make a perfect holiday gift to a grandchild (or to yourself).
Each year, Railroad Club members take on a monumental multi-faceted menu of tasks to bring the model railroad to life. The table work must be taken from storage, transported and assembled. Track must be cleaned. Wiring must be checked. Scenery always needs to be refreshed. All locomotives must be cleaned and lubricated. Accessories must be tested. Anything that does not work properly needs to be diagnosed and repaired or replaced. All of this activity must be completed by the time “all aboard” is called for the first time, this year on Dec. 6.
Not only is there a mountain of carpentry, electrical and maintenance work to do, but, just like the full-sized railroads, crew rosters must be drawn up. It takes at least four members to operate during each time slot, with two additional volunteers at the raffle table.
Fortunately, the Railroad Club enjoys a dedicated membership, and loves to present the display as a key feature of the winter holidays at Sun City.
The club appreciates the support shown not only by Sun City, but also by the wider Indian Land community. During our 2019 season, the last year of operation, more than 2,500 people visited the display.
As in past years, if you have an “O” gauge three-rail engine that is not operating correctly, or perhaps has been out of service for a while, and you would like to see it run again, bring it to one of the operating sessions and a club member will be happy to try it out on the Sun City Central, or to venture an opinion on what might be wrong with it.