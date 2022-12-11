Editor's note: The wrong photo was initially identified as the winner of the parade's float contest. The correct photo of the Indian Land Elementary School Improvement Council entry is now attached to this story and the other photo, from the Carolina Cruzin4Jeeps club, correctly identified. Updated 1 p.m. Dec. 13
Indian Land’s fourth Christmas Parade, which jingled around the Indian Land schools complex Saturday, Dec. 10, had a better-than-expected turnout, said Melvin Stroble, parade planning committee chair.
“You can tell from the crowd's anticipation...that we're really excited and enthused,” he said. “And having Santa, always as the crescendo of the parade, is wonderful. We’ve been able to get him back into the horse and carriage.”
The parade's theme was "Get Your Jingle On" with many floats and entries festooned with jingle bells.
There were two winners in Saturday’s parade float contest – Indian Land Elementary School Improvement Council for the best overall float, and ALLturnATIVES ROP Drumline for the spirit award.
The Indian Land High School Warrior Marching Band won first place for the second year in a row, with a cash prize of $750, in the band competition. Olympic High School Trojans Marching Band won second place and $500.
Stroble said he pushed to start the Indian Land Christmas Parade in 2018, because he did not want people to have to go to other towns for holiday events, because they would not feel the same sense of spirit and pride as in their hometown.
“I think it's just really great for us to see the businesses who are here in Indian Land, providing jobs and helping our economy, as well as our school organization,” he said.
Heather Kiger, who has lived in Indian Land for seven years and attended the parade three times, enjoys seeing kids she knows in the parade.
“I am the rec league swim coach for Lancaster,” Kiger said. “So I have a couple of my kids that I know are coming through, dancing and doing various things, and that makes me so happy to see.”
Leslie Owings and her great-grandchildren, Leah and Lucas, waited in excitement during the entire parade to see Santa, despite a 45-minute delay after a stalled truck blocked the parade entrance. According to Leah and Lucas, the best part of the parade was seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus and collecting candy.
Stroble said the 2023 Christmas parade is already scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 9, and those participating in the float contest should start on their float designs as early as September.