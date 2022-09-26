For the first time since 2019, the Indian Land Fall Festival is falling back to its traditional season and will be this weekend, Oct. 1-2.
After several spring events due to COVID, the 17th annual event is returning to the Indian Land Intermediate and Middle School campus for a weekend of community fall fun.
“The festival is a great way to support the community, not only local businesses, but also performers from the areas,” said festival president Heather Skinner. “It’s also a great way to kick off fall with great food, music and friends.”
The festival will get an early start with free activities Friday night as vendors begin setting up for the weekend events. Beginning at 5 p.m., food trucks will be on hand with music from Caution Blind Driver at 6:30 p.m. and the movie “Hocus Pocus” starting at 7:30 p.m. in another area.
The weekend festival officially starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additional new features include the MUSC Health Sports Zone and Yardegraph Bingo throughout both days.
The sports zone will include events such as tennis and soccer games and demos with Land United FC, S.C. Tennis Association, Dance U and Master O’s Tae Kwon Do. The bingo games are free to play, with prizes donated by local businesses.
Join more than 150 arts and crafts, business and nonprofit vendors, who will share their offerings at the Panhandle’s largest community event.
The main stage will host more than a dozen performers throughout the weekend, including Melanie Justis, Tim Cook Band, Hello L80s, Ross Coppley Acoustic and Matt Tucker Band. On Sunday, the Matt and John Duo, as well as reggae band Nibiru and cover band SC/DC, will provide music.
Local groups, such as Dance U, Master O’s Tae Kwon Do, UpLevel Martial Arts and Kelly’s School of Dance, will also perform.
The Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce will host the Farm Zone, where children and adults can visit with baby animals. Other children’s events include the trackless train, sports zone, movie Friday night and pony rides (for an additional cost). Hay rides by Carolina Powersports will also be available.
Among the food vendors will be Bubba’s BBQ, Knights of Columbus, Goldfingers, Everest Bistro, Royalty Jerk Jamaican and others, including funnel cakes and frozen treats.
Children under age 14 (middle school) get in free. Other guests will pay a $5 entrance fee, but parking is free at nearby school lots. The charge covers festival events including entertainment, vendor access and farm zone.
The Indian Land Fall Festival is a nonprofit organization and the fee helps offset costs related to hosting the event.
Food and beverages and some activities, such as pony rides, are an additional fee. No pets, except service animals, are allowed.
Sponsors for the event include MUSC Health, Lancaster County School District, Dance U, Yardegraph, Heather Skinner, Active Waste and the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce, among others.
The Indian Land Fall Festival is in need of volunteers for tasks, such as greeting, clean up and escorting performers. If you or your group can help, email indianlandfallfestival@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.indianlandfallfestival.com.