“A generation which ignores history has no past — and no future,“ wrote author Robert Heinlein.
Sixteen-year-old Gray Bobo is embracing Lancaster County’s history and hopes to inspire others in his generation to do so as well.
A junior at Indian Land High School, he is state president of the South Carolina Society, Children of the American Revolution (SCSCAR). His mother, Gina Bobo, is senior state president of the group and a member of the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). SCSCAR is a member-led organization that is overseen by the adults, she said. Gray chose the Hanging Rock State Historic Site as his presidential project because of a childhood encounter with history.
“When I was about 10, I attended a program sponsored by Andrew Jackson State Park at the actual Hanging Rock. I thought the formations were so cool and it was impressive to me that they were in my local community,” Gray said. “Mr. Kip Carter, a local historian and reenactor, spoke that day and inspired me.”
Carter’s house stands on the edge of what was once the battlefield. Gray’s project is cleverly titled “Hanging on the Edge of Freedom.” This year’s project supports developing the Hanging Rock Battlefield Park by providing wayside exhibits, leading efforts to clean up the grounds and existing graffiti and sharing the stories of the men who fought in the battle.
On Sept. 24, a Hanging Rock Commemoration and Education Day was sponsored by Andrew Jackson State Park, which oversees the site, the SCSCAR and the Martha Barton Children of the American Revolution. Gray, who served as master of ceremony for the day, also portrayed a young Andrew Jackson at the site.
“This was Gray’s idea to increase the number of people who care about the stewardship and interpretation of the Hanging Rock site,” Gina said. “More than 100 people were in attendance, many of them locals. There were several young people there with their families. It was great to see them learning about history together.”
Gray shared his favorite memories from the day.
“Robert Ryals, a public historian, did a great job explaining that the Catawba Nation was the only southeastern American Indian tribe that fought with the patriots from the beginning to the end of the American Revolution,” he said.
Ryals described Peter Harris and other Catawba warriors’ service in the revolution.
“Michael Burgess, the 2022 South Carolina VFW High School Teacher of the Year, helped everyone understand a British tactical maneuver called the hollow square formation,” Gray said.
Burgess discussed Thomas Sumter and the Battle of Hanging Rock on Aug 6, 1780. Russ Bryant read “Gaston’s Lament,” a song written by Russ McCullough, a descendant of a patriot at Hanging Rock. The event ended with a musket volley.
“I thought the event went very well; the attendance was better than I thought it might be,” Gray said.
The SCSCAR also held a trails day in April. Two trails were cleared with the help of 35 volunteers. Gray hopes to put together another trails day before his term ends in April 2023.
The group is raising funds for the supplies to build two interpretive kiosks and remove graffiti from a DAR marker and the rocks at the Hanging Rock site, which will be one of the first five Liberty Trail sites interpreted.
The children’s group is selling Hanging Rock Battlefield pins and hiking medallions for $10 each. Orders can be placed by emailing Gina Bobo at ginabcar@outlook.com. Contributions can be mailed to 4035 Indian Hills Lane, Indian Land, SC 29707. Please make checks payable to SCSCAR.