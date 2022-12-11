Indian Land’s fourth Christmas Parade around the Indian Land schools complex Saturday, Dec. 10, had a better-than-expected turnout, said Melvin Stroble, chair of the parade planning committee.
“You can tell from the crowd’s anticipation...that we’re really excited and enthused,” he said. “And having Santa, always as the crescendo of the parade, is wonderful. We’ve been able to get him back into the horse and carriage. It was, again, just a great, great job and planning by the committee.”
There were two winners in Saturday’s parade float contest — the Indian Land Elementary School Improvement Council for the best overall float and ALLturnATIVES ROP Drumline for the spirit award.
The Indian Land High School Warrior Marching Band won first place for the second year in a row, with a cash prize of $750, in the band competition. Olympic High School Trojans Marching Band won second place and a cash prize of $500.
Stroble said he pushed to start the Indian Land Christmas Parade in 2018, because he did not want people to have to go to other towns for holiday events, because they would not feel that same sense of spirit and pride as they would in their hometown.
“I think it’s just really great for us to see the businesses who are who are here in Indian Land, providing jobs and helping our economy as well as our school organization,” he said.
Heather Kiger, who has lived in Indian Land for seven years and attended the parade three times, enjoys seeing the kids she knows in the parade.
“I am the rec league swim coach for Lancaster,” Kiger said. “So I have a couple of my kids that I know are coming through dancing and doing various things, and that makes me so happy to see.”
Leslie Owings and her great-grandchildren, Leah and Lucas, waited in excitement the entire parade to see Santa, despite a delay after a stalled truck blocked part of the parade entrance and caused a 45-minute schedule change. According to Leah and Lucas, the best part of the parade was seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus and collecting candy.
Stroble said the 2023 Christmas parade is already scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 9, and those participating in the float contest should start on their float designs as early as September.