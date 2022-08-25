The Revolutionary War was partly won in Lancaster County! Learn all about it at a program on The Liberty Trail, which includes sites in Lancaster County, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Carole Ray Dowling Center, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
The program is co-sponsored by the Katawba Valley Land Trust, as part of its Speakers Series, and the Lancaster County Historical Commission, which operates the Historic Courthouse Museum in Lancaster.
The speaker is Doug Bostick, executive director and CEO of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, which protects South Carolina historic military sites.
In Lancaster County, The Liberty Trail connects to Hanging Rock battlefield, south of Heath Springs, and to the Buford’s Massacre site, or Battle of the Waxhaws, 9 miles east of Lancaster.
The Liberty Trail runs from Charleston north through the center of the state to Rock Hill, then west to Cowpens and south to Ninety-Six. It connects 30 national parks, South Carolina state parks and local sites with a series of new battlefield parks being developed.
The Katawba Valley Land Trust holds easements on both the Hanging Rock and Buford’s Massacre sites, meaning they can never be urbanized.
KVLT protects natural and cultural resources, open lands, waters and vistas in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas. The nonprofit organization now owns or holds easements on over 12,000 acres.
The Historic Courthouse Museum, 100 N. Main St., Lancaster, has displays on both battles, including artifacts excavated from the Buford site and a copy of the Buford Battleground memorial plaque donated by the Friends of Buford Massacre Battlefield Site.
Before the battles of Hanging Rock and Buford’s Massacre in Lancaster County, the Revolutionary War in the North was at a stalemate by 1778. The British command launched a Southern Campaign, as it believed Loyalists were numerous in the south.
Buford’s Massacre took place on May 29, 1780, as 380 Virginians under the command of Col. Abraham Buford were marching to reinforce Charleston, not knowing it had fallen to the British. Upon learning of Charleston’s capture, Buford turned his men north.
British Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton and his 230 men pursued Buford and defeated them quickly. However, as the Patriots surrendered, Tarleton’s horse was shot from under him. The British thought the Patriots had faked the surrender, and attacked. The Patriot version is that the British waited until the Patriots stacked their arms, and then attacked. Whatever happened, the Patriots labeled it a “massacre” and news of the butchery dramatically increased support for the revolution.
The Battle of Hanging Rock took place Aug. 6, 1780, as the Patriots tried to capture the British outpost there, one of a number the British established in the backcountry. Although the Americans withdrew, Hanging Rock is considered a Patriot victory. South Carolina militia proved they could fight well and undermined the confidence of the British command in the backcountry outposts.
The battle was one of the bloodier of the American Revolution for the British, which suffered 200 casualties. Many of the Loyalists fled as the Patriots charged, and the prestigious Prince of Wales Regiment was nearly wiped out. Unfortunately, many of the Patriots, who had marched 16 miles the night before, began to plunder the British camps instead of continuing the fight and were withdrawn from the field before the British could counter-attack.
The Liberty Trail program will cover the trail generally, and the Lancaster battles in more detail. For more information on the program or its land preservation efforts, contact the Katawba Valley land Trust at 803-285-5801 or email mevans@kvlt.org. The web site is www.kvlt.org.