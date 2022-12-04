Van Wyck’s annual Lighting of the Way will celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary Sunday, Dec. 11.
It was started in 1992 by a Van Wyck’s Woman’s Club committee member, who was inspired by a similar event while vacationing at Niagara Falls.
Participants gather at 4:30 p.m. at the Van Wyck post office to walk the town’s main street — Old Hickory Road — lighting candles and singing carols along the way.
“I’ve lived in a lot of places in the United States, and Van Wyck is the most special place I’ve lived,” said Laura Clark, the Van Wyck Woman’s Club member in charge of the event this year.
The free event is open to the public and everyone who attends is welcome to take part in the candle lighting, Clark said.
“It’s a really important activity, especially when it was during COVID,” Clark said. “It’s important to gather as a community.”
Participants walk a few blocks from the post office to short programs at local churches — Van Wyck Presbyterian and Van Wyck United Methodist, both along the walk, and Trinity Presbyterian and White Oak AME churches, which require a short drive. Church members will come together at each to sing and share passages of Scripture to bring in the holiday season.
Along with the local churches, the Van Wyck’s Woman’s Club — with help from the Van Wyck Fire Department — will set up the candle posts from the post office to the community center.
“What we need is participation,” Clark said. “It helps bring the community together.”
The event unites the heart of the holidays and the heart of the community with the help of those in attendance, Clark said.
Park at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5030 Old Hickory Road, where participants will get in their cars to drive to Trinity Presbyterian (4421 Old Hickory Road) and White Oak AME (1281 W. Rebound Road) churches. Dress warmly and bring a candle lighter.
For details, contact Clark at lalyc2000@yahoo.com or 803-517-5745.