People meet their soulmates in unexpected places.
Lorraine and Thomas “Tom” Russell are still amazed by their own love story so much so that during the pandemic they wrote a book documenting the events that led them to live their “happily ever afters” together.
The book, entitled “Going Up: Third Floor, Karma,” traces their meeting and attraction, which led to their marriage.
The two Americans met in an elevator in a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, in 1984. Each of them was visiting the Asian city on a business trip; Lorraine for the first time and Thomas on one of many return meetings with an Asian client.
Lorraine was a graphic designer overseeing the production of a line of children’s fashion accessories she had designed. Tom was an engineer, who worked as a consultant in engineering and marketing with large international corporations.
Because she planned to stay in Taipei for a month, Lorraine was eager to meet people who could speak English.
So when a man responded in English to the under-her-breath expletive she uttered when she missed her floor on a hotel elevator, she was open to meeting him for lunch. And that lunch became the mistletoe that would lead them to a perfect union they were not even seeking.
Lorraine had two unsuccessful marriages behind her and two daughters she was successfully raising as a single mom. Tom had just decided to end a long, unhappy marriage because two of his three children were in college and the last one was about to graduate high school.
Neither of them was actively looking for a new partner. And yet, their relationship took off at such a remarkable pace that within a week they were planning a long weekend trip together to Hong Kong.
The Russells share their memories in first-person narratives about what happened and about what each of them was thinking at the time. Chapters alternate between the two voices, as the reader discovers strengths and weaknesses in both characters.
In addition to the unfolding story of their relationship, the reader is treated to a vivid description of the story’s settings in Taipei and Hong Kong. And the mystical connection that seems to connect the two lovers through their dreams and sensibilities.
Retired now, the couple lives in Sun City Carolina Lakes in Indian Land.
Lorraine is still an active artist who walks, swims, gardens and gives lectures on topics, such as feng shui. Tom is active in the Sun City Computer Club and enjoys assisting Lorraine with her projects.
The couple’s book, “Going Up: Third Floor, Karma,” is available through Amazon for $13.99.