Santa Claus (aka Chris Barnard) and Mrs. Claus (aka Pat Oglesby) were at the Van Wyck Community Center after the Van Wyck Christmas Parade to meet kids, find out what they want for Christmas and pose for photos.
Van Wyck residents Linda and Richard Vaughan captured the Grinch, who was jailed on the back of their Gator. Community members got festive with decorating all different types of vehicles for the parade on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Photos by Haley Jones
