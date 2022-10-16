Several Indian Land High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
Colleges and scholarship programs also identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Eighteen ILHS students earned AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor and AP Scholar with Distinction during the 2021-22 school year.
To qualify as an AP Scholar, students must pass three AP exams. To qualify as an AP Scholar with Honor, students must pass four AP exams. To qualify as an AP Scholar with Distinction, students must pass five AP exams.
Senior AP Scholars
Senior AP Scholars for 2022 are Magdalena Bania, Kiley Basik, Brakkon Bench, Iris Chen, Lana Geiger, Dazae Lawrence, Arianna Powell, Mackenzie Stevens, Abigail Tramell, Kate Willis and Mudra Yajurvedi.
Senior AP Scholars with Honor for 2022 are Karsten Kil and Trevor Lynch.
Senior AP Scholars with Distinction for 2022 are Richmond Fang, Jonathan Glover, Jordyn Nahum, Taylor Petrosino and Amelia Slater.
Junior AP Scholars
Junior AP Scholars for 2022 are Maranda Buchanan, Jurni DeLoach, Serena Johnson, Ethan Le, Brandon Pierce, Nicholas Pylypiw, Andrew Scribner and Jared West.
Junior AP Scholars with Honor for 2022 are Jenna Scribano and Julio Suarez.
Junior AP Scholar with Distinction is Anna Luis.
In addition to being honored as AP Scholars, Jurni DeLoach and Serena Johnson have been recognized with National African American Awards, and Julio Suarez has been recognized with a National Hispanic Recognition Award
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said ILHS Principal Kevin Miller. “These programs help students from under-represented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with under-represented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture.
“We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”