Arden, an innovative brand of 55-plus active adult living communities, recently broke ground on its newest Charlotte area location, Arden at Indian Land at 9885 Harrisburg Road.
Upon completion in 2024, Arden will also be the operator of this active adult community.
Arden provides a modern concept in age-eligible, rental community living for maintenance-free seeking residents. The community offers vibrant, modern living with an abundance of person-centered community amenity areas that foster easy socialization.
Arden at Indian Land has a hyper-local approach and features mainly Charlotte-based partners, including Harkins Builders Inc., R4 Architecture and UNC Charlotte.
“We are excited to bring this adult living community to Indian Land,” said Jim Lindsey, managing partner of Arden 55+ Living. “With an emphasis on local partnerships, we take pride in partnering with the leading organizations in the area to enhance and empower our residents’ lives. Residents 55-plus are seeking a lifestyle that fits their needs and can find that within Arden communities. We are thrilled to offer residents the opportunity to remain active and thrive within our communities.”
The four-story, 152,000-square-foot Arden at Indian Land community will feature 128 one- and two-bedroom open concept living options. Residents can expect an abundance of windows, natural light and modern kitchens, complete with white tiled backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Interior designs are provided by Charlotte-based Urbanik Interiors, who created a warm and biophilic aesthetic with the integration of southern influences. Design colors feature soothing blues, calming greens and warm brown tones.
Residents will have access to more than 8,000 square feet of top-of-the-line amenity spaces catering to the interests of those pursuing an active lifestyle, including a fitness studio, health and wellness room and an on-site pickleball court.
With an increased emphasis on outdoor spaces, Arden at Indian Land features covered terraces, a fountain, outdoor lounges, two fire pits and a grilling station, all in a beautifully landscaped setting.
The amenities at Arden at Indian Land are designed to offer flexibility in use and reflect the vision for a social and active lifestyle. The community also features plenty of outdoor space for pets within the pet-friendly community, including a dog park.
Arden at Indian Land will provide programming and activities based on residents’ preferences and focus on supporting a purpose-led life. Examples of this include life-long learning, artistic pursuits, fitness and wellness classes, local culture field trips and learning and testing the latest technology.
An ideal place to call home, Arden at Indian Land is tucked away from the bustle of Charlotte’s center city, but is accessible to all that Charlotte has to offer, including parks, sports venues, live music, museums, award-winning restaurants and more. Residents at Arden will enjoy many activities outside of the community, such as shopping, dining and exploring outdoor spaces.
To learn more about Arden at Indian Land or to become a community partner and better serve the lives of those 55-plus with us, visit www.ardenatindianland.com.
About Arden
Arden 55+ Living takes pride in developing, owning and operating its best-in-class communities. Founded in 2020, Arden is expertly designing a new option for the 55-plus community living across the Southeast, dedicated to empowering residents’ lives through possibility, inclusivity and accessibility. Arden provides an opportunity for those seeking to be part of an engaged and active living community and plans to build 12 communities across four states before 2025. For more information, visit www.onearden.com.