Happy Fourth of July! Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryane Boetto, Nevaya Rumbaugh and Gracie show off their Independence Day bling at Indian Land’s Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday, June 30, at the Indian Land schools complex. Eric Rowell Tom Balek sings with the Caution, Blind Driver band at the event. Eric Rowell Lauryn Williams, 4, got her face painted at the event, which also included pony rides and food trucks. Eric Rowell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Phantom Fireworks lights up the 4th of July Rezoning for Costco gets first approval Seniors hear plan for growth: Lancaster 2040 Board OKs modified year-round school calendar for 2024-25 Latest e-Edition Carolina Gateway To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events