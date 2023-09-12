Betty Broome, no matter what her endeavor, left an enduring legacy of outstanding service.
Broome, 89, died Aug. 28, after gladly devoting much of her life to her church, family and the community organizations she embraced and held in deep affection.
“Things that sparked her interest, she was in it whole-heartedly,” said her son, Tommy Broome. “If she was going to do it, she was going to do it right.”
Broome was active in the Lancaster Gardening Club, Lancaster Music Club, Lancaster County Historical Society and an original member of the Friends of Andrew Jackson State Park.
She was a charter member of the Van Wyck Women’s Club and a Green Gardener.
She was an active member of Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder, among other key positions at the church.
“She was one of the nicest people in Van Wyck,” said Jim Massey, who along with his wife, Jane, were longtime friends of Broome.
“She liked everybody and everybody liked her. “She was a super nice person who loved giving,” he said.
Janesta Williams, another longtime friend, recalled Broome often provided flowers for arrangements at the church.
“The flowers came from her yard and we called her yard Broome’s Park. She had a variety of flowers and she loved her yard,” Williams said.
“Betty was talented and she shared her talents,” Williams said. “We’re going to miss her.”
Jane Massey said Broome helped plant the orchard at Andrew Jackson State Park. She also took an active part in seasonal celebrations, dressing up for Halloween and playing Mrs. Santa Claus at the Van Wyck Christmas Festival.
“She loved doing that, meeting and greeting the children,” said her brother, Jimmy Fox.
“My granddaughter is 13 now and she knew Betty Broome as Mrs. Santa Claus before she knew her as Betty Broome,” said Jane Massev. “She loved being Mrs. Santa Claus.
“That was just Betty — she loved life and loved participating in everything. That was her life.”
Massey recalled Broome served as grand marshal at the Van Wyck Christmas Parade.
“She hesitated on that because she had to give up the role of Mrs. Claus,” Jane Massey said.
“Betty loved Van Wyck with all her heart,” Williams said.
Tommy Broome said one of his mother’s favorite events was her Wednesday afternoon participation in the weekly “Lunch Bunch” at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Fort Lawn.
“She lived for it. That ‘Lunch Bunch’ was royalty, they had priority,” he said.
“She enjoyed being with groups of people,” Jimmy Fox said.
“She was a down-to-earth person who never met a stranger,” Jane Massey said.
Betty Broome, the oldest of five children, loved her family, her son said.
“She was the family matriarch,” he said. “That was an important role for her.”
“Her family was very important,” said Cheryl Fox, wife of Jimmy Fox. “She made it extra special at holidays, bringing out her fine china and silverware for meals at Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. That was Betty’s personality. Whatever she believed in, she was gung-ho about it.”
Tommy Broome said Betty Broome’s death leaves a huge hole. “Van Wyck lost a huge asset when they lost my mother,” he said.