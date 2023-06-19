The Lancaster County Council on Aging will host a meeting on a senior center for Indian Land from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway.
Lancaster County Council on Aging Director Kylie Craig will give a brief overview of the organization and the services it provides.
The bulk of the time will be used to discuss senior needs in the Indian Land area and gather client and volunteer sign-ups.
The council needs at least 20 people willing to attend the Indian Land center if it reopens.
Anyone interested in having a senior center in the Indian Land area is encouraged to attend to show support and encourage those in charge to proceed with plans to open a local senior center where all seniors would be welcome.
Come to learn all the specifics and ask questions.