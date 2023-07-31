The community of Sun City Carolina Lakes (SCCL) is embroiled in controversy over a recent policy adopted by its homeowners association board of directors. The policy bars declared political candidates running for public office from presenting or campaigning in its amenity centers.
The board stated that its decision is not political and is neither an attack on free speech nor on the right to assemble, nor is it biased for or against a particular political party or individual candidate. It is a dispassionate and objective choice as to how the association manages its private property.
A group of residents who were planning to have presidential candidate Nikki Haley speak at one of the amenity centers was disappointed by the new policy, and alerted local news media of their discontent.
WSOC TV in Charlotte aired a news feature in which several residents complained that their First Amendment rights were being ignored by the HOA board.
“I believe we still have free speech in this country,” said longtime SCCL resident Melvin Threat. “We’re still a democracy.”
SCCL resident Christine Ziembicki said, “We feel our rights and freedom of speech are being violated, since many other events are open to the public. They are not rare events. A petition is circulating in Sun City to sanction the board from such actions.”
In addition to circulating petitions in SCCL, the impassioned residents who oppose the new HOA policy attempted to generate support for their cause through the media.
Before television appearances by some members of the opposing group, three residents posted a public invitation in The Lancaster News and Carolina Gateway to “anyone who is willing to assist,” to attend the SCCL HOA board meeting scheduled for July 26.
The board then sent a notification to homeowners explaining that “Board meetings are not public meetings; they are only for owners and residents. Because of the actions of a few, we have little choice but to cancel the board meeting of July 26th. The materials to be presented will be published on the website. We will also publish answers to the questions submitted in advance of the Open Forum.”
The board further explained the decision to cancel the meeting as follows: “We don’t know if there will be four or four hundred “guests.” We do know that we must prepare for what might be traffic congestion, parking problems, poor access to amenities, and potential security issues. We do not have the logistical capability to predict or handle the potential attendance resulting from this careless open invitation to the outside communities.”
On Thursday, July 27, the board distributed a second notification, sharing a legal opinion from the firm Nelson Mullins, stating that the new board policy falls within the law on all questions raised by those who disagree with the board’s recent action.
On Friday, July 28, Bob Ziembicki, former president of the SCCL HOA Board, wrote to the current president, Autumn Somerville, urging her to call a special meeting, citing from the HOA bylaws, “it shall be the duty of the president to call a special meeting if so directed by resolution of the Board or upon a petition signed by the voting members representing at least five% of the dwelling units.” Ziembicki says he has received over 900 petitions.
The board maintains that “the petitions that were circulated were intended to enflame passions and have included false and misleading information. The Open Forum could have been a civil discourse at the Association Board meeting scheduled for July 26th, 2023, or even a heated discussion.” The petitions and the newspaper posts inviting the general public to the meeting made that plan impossible.
The new HOA policy says that before a currently serving official declares for re-election or once elected, she/he may be invited to speak, but may not actively campaign while on association property. The HOA policy only restricts invitational access to amenity centers to those currently running as declared candidates for public office. In a notification to residents, the board stated, “We are a private community, and as such, the use of all amenities, with rare exception, is for our residents and their guests alone.”