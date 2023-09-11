Brandon Rollins has worn many hats with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office over the past two decades. His most recent — a school resource officer at Heath Springs Elementary School.
Rollins has worked nearly every job available at the Sheriff’s Office, including patrol, narcotics investigator, training officer, professional standards and internal affairs. He retired from Lancaster County as the jail director in September 2020, but returned this July. After his retirement, Rollins worked private security for a short time, but felt it was not where he needed to be.
“When I came back, it kind of felt like riding a rusty bicycle,” Rollins said. “I’m back in the swing of things again after three years, and I feel like I’m where God wants me to be. I felt like I made a big impact working in the jail. I feel like I’m doing that here, too.”
Though Rollins never had the desire to be a police officer when a youngster, encounters with law enforcement as a teenager led him to take up the badge. His mother worked at a convenience store in Kershaw called the Fast Fair. Different officers, including Deputy Roy Hardin, would stop by for drinks while out patrolling.
“Just watching those guys and seeing them do their jobs sparked an interest in me,” Rollins said. “I wanted to get in to help people just like they did.”
Rollins previously worked in Indian Land High School between 2006 and 2008. Though he enjoyed working with teens in the high school, Rollins says he requested to work in an elementary school this go-round. He’s already learned a lot while in Heath Springs.
“It’s died down some, but there’s still a lot of negativity going on with law enforcement in the media,” Rollins said. “I want to be able to have an impact on these kids at a younger age and to let them see law enforcement in a different light. They may not hear that outside of these walls. So far, it’s been a great experience.”
Rollins said he spoke with a few kids who were having disciplinary issues who now hug him in the hallways in front of their peers. School resource officers do not get involved in school discipline, but Rollins says it is important to have a presence in the classroom. He recently spoke to a class about the dangers of making impulsive decisions.
Rollins uses an incident that happened to him more than 10 years ago as an example of not acting on impulsive decisions. He was working in the narcotics division in November 2011, and was shot while he and his team were at a local restaurant. A teenager walked into the Shrimp Boat in Lancaster, expecting to rob the cashier at gunpoint. Unbeknownst to the teen, a handful of investigators were eating inside.
“I could’ve lost my life, and that young man could have lost his,” Rollins said.
Rollins now lives every day to the fullest, knowing that he could have left his wife and four children behind. He is hoping he is able to reach kids at a younger age to keep them from making mistakes like that teenager did.
“In that impulse, that one bad decision, it led to a chain of events that resulted in him serving 35 years in prison,” Rollins said. “He’s still paying for the ripple effects of that one bad decision. I’m trying to change that thinking process at an earlier age here and prevent things like that from happening.”