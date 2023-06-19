MUSC Health Lancaster and Chester Medical Centers teamed up with the Lancaster and Chester County School Districts for the second annual Sports Physical Day. More than 810 high school student athletes received free sports physicals.
As the official sports medicine partner for the Lancaster and Chester county school districts, MUSC Health offered free sports physicals to all student athletes who plan to participate in high school sports during the 2023-24 school year at Andrew Jackson, Indian Land, Buford, Lancaster, Chester, Great Falls and Lewisville high schools.
Sports physicals are valid for one year, and include height, weight, vision screenings, blood pressure and pulse screening, and a provider assessment that includes a review of history and systems. Any abnormal examination findings are reported to MUSC Health for the appropriate follow-up and guidance. Each student received a free T-shirt.
“This event is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive health care services to our community,” said J. Scott Broome, CEO of MUSC Health Lancaster and Chester Medical Centers.
“We are proud to partner with the Lancaster and Chester County School Districts to offer free sports physicals to our young athletes,” he said. “As a health-care provider, we understand the importance of prevention, early detection and support of healthy habits. This event allows us to contribute to the overall health and well-being of our community.”
The event was a great success, with more than 814 students signing up for the free sports physicals, up 6% over last year’s districtwide event. The event was held at each of the seven high schools, making it convenient for the students and their families.
The physicals were conducted by 93 experienced health-care providers from MUSC Health, totaling 372 hours worked. The physicians provided the necessary health assessments and clearances for each student athlete. This service in total was worth $73,000 and a direct benefit to the community.
“The Lancaster County School District is grateful for the partnership with MUSC Health,” said Alex Dabney, Lancaster County School District athletic director.
“Our partnership with MUSC Health removes financial barriers and transportation concerns by holding physicals during a school day as well as providing access to those who may be uninsured and underinsured.”