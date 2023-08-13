Three candidates have filed for open seats in the Van Wyck Town Council election this fall. The candidate filing period ended at noon Friday, Aug. 11, making the candidates in the running official.
Van Wyck has two at-large seats up for election. Council members Bob Doster and Xavier Kee’s seats are open, but neither filed for re-election.
Instead, Kyle Starnes, Kristen Setzer and Loyd Fox submitted their names for the two-seat race.
Election information
The municipal election will take place Nov. 7, 2023, according to Mary Ann Hudson, Lancaster County's voter registration director. She said anyone wishing to register to vote in these elections must do so by Oct. 8, one month before the election. Voter registration by mail applications will be accepted if postmarked by Oct. 9.
For more information on elections, call the Voter Registration Office at 803-285-2969.
To view the candidate file lists, visit scvotes.gov, select the candidates tab and then select the candidate tracking option. Select local election from the drop-down list, 2023 as the year and then type in the city.