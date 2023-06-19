Ed Reisfeld, a retired psychologist, is the proud owner of a Tesla vehicle, which he calls “Sparky T.” He says all Tesla owners name their cars.
Reisfeld said Sparky T, a Tesla Y Model five-passenger SUV, is a sophisticated vehicle capable of the most amazing feats. He shared the following information on the electric vehicle at a Life Long Learning meeting April 3 in Sun City Carolina Lakes.
How far can you drive?
The distance you will be able to drive without a charge depends on the model. The lower-end Model 3 has a range of 272 to 315 miles and Model S ranges from 396 to 405 miles.
Reisfeld said he drove from South Carolina to Florida on two charges. The car’s computer alerts you when you need a charge and where there is a charging station. The Tesla battery is lighter, jelly-like and more porous, with a longer range than other EV vehicles.
Performance
Reisfeld said EV cars have a lot of power and advance quickly. The Tesla Model 3 Performance zooms to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Safety
The Tesla’s driver-assist system enhances safety. Standard safety features include automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.
The driver must still have their hands on the steering wheel at all times.
Teslas are equipped with autopilot, which allows the car to react automatically — steering, accelerating and braking. While it does not replace the driver, it is intended to make driving less stressful and reduces accidents.
Tesla allure
Besides autopilot, Teslas have many unique features, both standard and available through premium packages.
When parked in the Tesla, you may take advantage of “caraoke.” With the help of a microphone and the ability to choose from an extensive collection of music, you may sing your heart out, while waiting for traffic to start moving or in your child’s pick-up line at school.
There’s also the Bioweapon defense mode. The HEPA filtration system makes sure toxic chemical fumes do not enter your car.
Another available upgrade is Sentry mode, which allows you to see your parked car anywhere in the world. If anything happens to the car while you are not around, cameras will start recording and send the information to you.
Price
The entry-level 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD starts at $43,000, and fully loaded it is $62,490. The fully loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y RWD is $68,000, the Model Y Long Range is $79,900 and the Tesla Model Performance is $77,990. Incentives may be available.
While Tesla enjoys name recognition, in part due to founder Elon Musk, other EV manufacturers are making advances that will prove to be competitive in the electric vehicle market.