Nearly 7,000 people of all ages came together to boost literacy in the county this summer.
Al total of 6,903 children, teens and adults from across the county participated in the Lancaster County Library’s summer reading program, themed “All Together Now,” this year.
Over the summer, the Del Webb (Indian Land), Lancaster and Kershaw libraries hosted weekly performers, story times and crafts, family art nights, Lego Clubs, STEM challenges and more. Along with the programs, patrons were encouraged to read for chances to win prizes.
“We had so much fun this summer! We saw an increase in our turnout for programming for this summer reading program,” said Susie Baker, Lancaster children’s librarian.
The children’s programs, which began in early June and ended in early August with wrap-up celebrations, included Didgeridoo Down Under, Talewise, Bright Star Theatre, The Dino Squad, Big Bang Boom, Porkchop Productions and Yasu Ishida.
Didgeridoo Down Under was the most popular performer and the Lego Club was the most popular activity at the Del Webb Library, said Maggie Keeble, Del Webb youth librarian and assistant branch manager at the Indian Land library. The Del Webb Library hosted 52 summer programs, drawing 3,819 participants.
The Del Webb library had 985 patrons (647 children, 178 teens and 160 adults) register for the summer reading program. A total of 405 (270 children, 66 teens and 69 adults) finished the program. The children read 437,089 minutes — almost 7,285 hours. The teens read 300,550 pages, and the adults read 778 books.
“We are thankful to Nutramax, Comporium and First Baptist Kershaw for all the help that they provided this summer to make our programs the best they could be,” Baker said. “We are already looking forward to the adventure of next summer!”