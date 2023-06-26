With the Fourth of July fast approaching, fireworks sales are at an all-time high at Phantom Fireworks. Located at 9999 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, the store is one of the few fireworks suppliers in the county.
Taylor Truitt, regional manager and loss prevention specialist, said his favorite firework is the Three Pronged Attack, which packs a punch at the retail price of $199. The 30-shot firework includes six ground-to-sky barrages with three gold brocade comets and three brocade comets with crackle mines and mines/brocades with silver strobes.
Needless to say, Truitt’s recommendation will light up the sky this Fourth of July.
Fireworks are currently illegal in North Carolina, but legal in South Carolina, making Phantom’s location at the state line convenient for residents of both states.
“We’re hoping that firework laws are going to be passing here in North Carolina,” Truitt said. “We plan on opening, hopefully, a few more showrooms.”
Truitt said that Phantom works with the ASFL, or American Safety Fireworks Laboratory, to test all products before they retail, and ensure they are safe for the consumer. This is because Phantom’s target market is consumers, rather than companies, corporations and events.
“We are the largest consumer fireworks company in the United States, meaning we do the most sales volume and sales across the board,” Truitt said. “We focus more on retail locations like this; some companies will focus more on (larger audiences or events). I prefer this because I feel a little bit safer.”
Safety is also top of mind for Phantom, with safety fliers at the front of the store, and along each aisle for specific products. Employees at Phantom Fireworks also check each customer’s ID, as you have to be 18 years old to buy any products.
“We don’t want kids really handling fireworks,” Truitt said.
However, he said that Phantom is also bringing more family fun this year, with the addition of light-up hula-hoops for children and light-up animal collars. These child-safe items bring the magical colors of fireworks, without the explosives.
Keeping animal safety in mind, Phantom also sells specialty shoes for canines, that are said to lessen the anxiety and fear that comes with fireworks for animals.
Customers can pick up a firework safety pamphlet at the front of the store when they arrive, as well as a coupon package. There are daily deals every day this busy week, with Monday’s special being buy one, get two free on any firework up to $149.
Phantom Fireworks also gives active military and veterans a 50% off discount, on top of any existing discounts.
Phantom values “honor, duty, service,” Truitt said.
“We had former military Johnny Corlew, who operated our Alabama store and worked on the Challenger space shuttle, and Jesse Barerra, who was also in the Army,” he said. “Both of them have passed, but we honor them by putting them on the packages of our fireworks and honor, duty, service and salute to our military.
“We’re big about (honoring and respecting) military.”