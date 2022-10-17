The years between the end of middle school and the leap into adulthood are a time for physical, emotional and mental growth. It is when choices will be made that will affect the rest of a student’s life.
From the outside, the new Indian Land High School is imposing. But it is what is being offered to students inside the 250,000-square-foot school that is truly impressive.
Project Lead the Way is the curriculum that Indian Land High School is using for its electives. Its philosophy is to give all students access to hands-on, real-world experiences that will give them the skills needed in college and beyond. Through professional development, teachers become facilitators empowering students to take an active part in their education.
One of those electives is biomedical science, taught by Thomas Townsend.
Townsend’s enthusiasm for the curriculum is apparent as he describes the program. The path to his biomedical science class includes input from the student, parent and school counselor. Performance in middle school, AP classes and excellent grades are prerequisites to taking the class. Being motivated, career-oriented and heading toward college round out the criteria for acceptance into the program.
On a typical day in the biomedical class, six juniors and one senior prepare for the day’s assignment. Townsend begins by handing out a short quiz based on last night’s reading about superbugs. He provides a brief overview of the material. After asking questions and receiving correct responses, they are ready to begin.
The class spends time preparing petri dishes swabbed with bacteria. They work independently, but help each other as needed. Once the bacteria have been prepared, they are placed in an incubator. The students fill out forms explaining what the results should tell them the next day.
The students are a cohesive group, eager to share their knowledge with someone who knows little about biomedical science. When asked what was their favorite thing to do in class, the collective response was dissection. Their list was impressive — a sheep’s brain, chicken limb, a frog and many others.
The class also learns about forensic science, following clues like DNA analysis, blood splatter and fingerprinting to solve a criminal case.
The resident female mannequin offers the students the opportunity to learn about heart disease. Her many hearts have a variety of diseases that students study to determine what is ailing her.
The class also teaches students about phlebotomy (drawing blood) and how to stop profuse bleeding.
Most of the students are interested in pursuing a career in medicine. Kiersten Nelson is interested in becoming a veterinarian. The only senior, Jenna Scribano, has some interest in oral surgery. Adam Lazarski said he is weighing his options. For the others, the door is wide open. They are learning that a career in medicine is not limited to well-known fields of study.
The curriculum is difficult and extensive. What is described here is only a small part of the semester in the biomedical science class. But the students who decide to accept the challenge will graduate with a broad understanding of research procedures, terminology and hands-on experience that will prepare them for a future career of their choice.