You can help ensure that Lancaster County’s neediest families get a holiday meal by taking part in the Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket Fund.
HOPE (Helping Other People Effectively) in Lancaster, which facilitates the annual program, has set a goal of $10,000 for this year, which will will allow them to help 300 families.
Last year, the holiday fund raised $10,344.
The Christmas Basket Fund honors the late Ward Faulkenberry Sr., a World War II veteran and former commander of American Legion Post 31. He started the Christmas Basket in 1956 as a way to help the county’s neediest families. Back then, Legionnaires would go door-to-door collecting food and clothes.
The Christmas Basket Fund’s mission now is to help the county’s neediest families have a Christmas meal. HOPE has been a part of the effort since 2008.
Each family will receive a food bag containing all the nonperishable items for a nice Christmas meal, along with a gift card for the meat portion of the meal. Families will prepare the meal themselves.
“We want to be able to ensure that people in need can have holiday memories to cherish, around a table with their family and not have to worry about it,” said Grace Lewis, executive director of HOPE in Lancaster.
To receive the meal, applicants need go to HOPE in Lancaster between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. Applicants must fill out an application, so HOPE will have a better understanding of their needs. Upon approval, they will leave with their Christmas meal in hand.
There are also other services that may be available to applicants, based on need.
“We will look at the overall resources and support system of the applicant, “ said Susan Dolphin, assistant director of HOPE in Lancaster. “We do not want to miss someone that is truly in need.
“Low income does not always mean neediest,” she said, noting that those who may have had extreme medical bills or circumstances that wiped out their resources may qualify.
Funds are raised through the generosity of the community, with all donations going directly to the food bags.
“We want to be good stewards, so we can help as many families as possible,” Dolphin said.
The $10,000 goal may seem high, but small donations add up very quickly, said Lewis, who is confident it will be met.
“When people see others giving, it ignites a spark in them to give as well,” she said.
Donations can be made on the HOPE website at www.hopeinlancaster.org (designate for Ward Faulkenberry), by mailing a check to HOPE, 2008 Pageland Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or in person by cash or check at HOPE. Donations will be received through Jan. 1.
All donations and donation tributes will be published in The Lancaster News, unless you ask that they be anonymous.