Chris Clouden has been named interim director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Department.
With an extensive background in recreation and marketing, Clouden spent 10 years working in Parks and Recreation for the City of New York before locating to Charlotte, N.C. He has lived and worked in the Charlotte region for the past 15 years and now lives in South Carolina.
While in New York City, he and his team increased membership and revenue by 49 and 59% respectively from 2003 to 2006. Clouden was responsible for the upgrades of eight fitness facilities, made possible by evaluating and researching the latest in industry standards and trends. He also designed and executed financial and customer service trainings for citywide recreation staff and assisted with the capital design of seven centers, totaling more than $33 million.
After moving to Charlotte, Clouden managed the operational aspects of all major events owned and operated by the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission (CRSC) and subsequently the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Such events included the annual ACC Football Championship, the Belk Bowl, NCAA regional sports events, and road races and other events that benefitted local charities. In addition to sports program management, Mr. Clouden was instrumental in securing event sponsorships and community engagement for signature events.
His last employment was leading The Market at 7th Street, an incubator for local, small businesses and a tourism draw for Center City Charlotte.
In a media release Friday, Sept. 16, Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he believes Clouden is the right choice for the future of Lancaster County.
“I am looking forward to having Chris’ leadership as we continue this unprecedented growth in facilities, programs, and participants in our Parks and Recreation Department,” Marstall said. “His background and experience, plus focus on innovation and customer service, make him the right choice for Lancaster County as we continue to plan for the future and better meet community expectations for our parks and recreation department.”
Clouden said he has many new ideas for Lancaster County Parks and Recreation.
“I am excited to be working with such a great team in Lancaster County,” he said. “Parks and recreation is an integral part of any community. I look forward to engaging all parts of the County as we plan for future parks and recreation programs, events and facilities.”
Clouden will begin work Monday, Sept. 26.
In the meantime, all inquiries pertaining to Lancaster County Parks and Recreation should be directed to Assistant County Administrator John Bodner at 803-416-9506.