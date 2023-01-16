Brenda Thompson is Lancaster County’s new director of marketing and communications.
A graduate of Winthrop University, Thompson brings an extensive background in marketing and lots of local connections to the county.
A previous marketing and communications coordinator for Lancaster County Economic Development Department, Thompson most recently worked for the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.
During her time with the chamber, she served first as membership director, then as vice president of marketing and program development. Thompson organized and executed numerous events and implemented new programs like the Morning Business Connections, which still effectively brings local businesses together after seven years, and a new Young Professionals Program, which will begin in 2023. She also led several other initiatives and campaigns, including helping Lancaster County’s Chamber reach the CACCE Outstanding Chamber of the Year for 2018.
Before working for the Lancaster County Chamber, Thompson supervised and coached more than 1,400 employees across five countries as senior director/presidential founder of South Hill Designs.
She was vice president of marketing for Provident Community Bank, where she handled public relations for eight locations in South Carolina and set up training programs for more than 100 employees.
Thompson also worked as senior vice president of membership and marketing for the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce. During her tenure there, she directed membership campaigns, one of which was recognized as first in the Carolinas for the highest net gain in membership dollars.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he is thrilled to have Thompson join the county’s leadership team.
“Brenda’s extensive background in communications and marketing, plus past employment with the county, will serve us well as she takes on the leadership role to create our new Communications and Marketing Department,” Marstall said.
“She will have an important role to ramp up our communication efforts, both internally and externally, as well as enhance citizen engagement and better define the county brand around our high performing organization focus.”
Thompson said she is eager to jump into many new projects with Lancaster County.
“I am excited to step into this role with the county,” she said. “Lancaster County has so much to offer, and I will continue to help make Lancaster County the best place to live, work and do business.”
Thompson will begin work in her new position Jan. 30.