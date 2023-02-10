The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to encourage everybody to be safe this Sunday while gathering with family and friends to watch the Super Bowl.
In 2020, 11,654 people were killed in alcohol impaired automobile wrecks. The cost of impaired-driving crashes is estimated at $44 billion each year in the United States. Drunk driving can be life-altering for the offender and victims of accidents. People are seriously hurt and killed, and drunk drivers go to prison.
Simple measures can prevent the totally unavoidable consequences of impaired-driving collisions. Don’t drink anything alcoholic and drive. If you’re away from home and plan to drink, arrange for a designated driver or call a ride share service ahead of time.
If you’re the designated driver, take your role seriously and don’t drink anything.
If you’re hosting the Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have arranged a safe ride home and make those arrangements yourself for those who have not. Encourage your guests to pace themselves, eat food and drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages, including water.
Don’t allow minors to drink alcohol at your party. A host of criminal and civil liabilities arise from serving alcohol to minors and allowing intoxicated minors to drive away from your gathering.
“Everybody loves Super Bowl Sunday, even if your team isn’t on the field. The commercials and the half-time show and the chicken wings probably draw as many people to the big screen as the game,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“We want everybody to enjoy the game and the fellowship safely. Be smart. Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving! Don’t drink anything and get behind the wheel. Buckle up, slow down, and stay off your cell phone,” he said.
“We want everyone to show up for work Monday morning healthy and eager to talk about the game around the water cooler.”