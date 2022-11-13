It’s easy to spot a military veteran, said retired Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Robert Paul.
“You will know them when there is a parade going on. They are the only ones who will stand when the American flag passes by. Everybody else just looks around.”
A veteran, he said, never removes his hat at a sporting event for the playing of the national anthem. They stand at attention and salute, said Paul, who served two tours of duty from 1967-69 in Vietnam as a helicopter gunner. During his second tour, Paul flew 130 combat missions.
“We were brought up by people coming out of World War II,” Paul said Friday, Nov. 11, at the Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield’s annual Veterans Day commemoration.
Paul said showing respect for the American flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and praying in public never hurt anybody.
“We had discipline and respect for everything,” he said. “It saddens me that a lot of that has gone away.”
During his remarks, the frustrated Paul lamented the battles at home that many of today’s servicemen and women must unnecessarily fight.
“I get upset with all the people who have come across illegally and get checks, while we have veterans living on the streets in boxes,” he said. “That’s not good for this country.
“A lot of people don’t know the stress. With the wars going on today, you’re actually on a battlefield wherever you are. They could be in country for six months, out for six months, and then go back in. War is not pretty, wherever it is.”
Veterans Day
Veterans Day commemorates the official end of World War I in 1918. The ceasefire order to halt hostilities was declared at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, or the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
It was first known as Armistice Day, but renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Memorial Day, which is in May, honors those who were killed during their military service.
Veterans Day salutes all American military veterans that served during wartime or peacetime.
“Every veteran deserves the honor every day for what they did and how they served,” said Ken Obriot, president of the Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield. “Those who saw combat, God bless them. Those who served and did their duty, they served just as honorably and just as bravely as those that were under fire.
“You never knew what would happen to you or where you would go. Your orders were set,” said Obriot, a U.S. Navy retiree.
Retired Lt. Col. Gary “Oly” Olin, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, also spoke. The F-105 Thunderchief and F-4 Wild Weasel pilot flew more than 100 combat missions over hostile territory during the Vietnam War.
“I’m very proud to be a veteran,” Olin said. “It doesn’t matter if you are a 35-year general or a two-year private. It doesn’t matter if you served in combat and got shot at in three wars or served a two-year hitch in Hawaii while you were in a band. We are all a band of brothers. I’m sure you’ve heard that term. We are a special band of brothers in that we are a brotherhood of warriors and I want to salute everyone here.”
Lancaster County Councilman Billy Mosteller lauded the Friends group for its continuing efforts to improve the massacre site and for honoring the county’s veterans each year at the Veterans Day ceremony.
“It just gets better and better with the beautification of it and the addition of walking trails,” he said. “It’s really coming around and we appreciate the hard work they do with that.”
Obriot also thanked the county’s park and recreation department for allowing the ceremony to be moved inside to the Buford Recreation Center at the last minute.
“They came through with just a phone call,” he said. “In the future, this will probably be our rain location because we’ve had problems over the years. This isn’t the first one where we had a rainout.”