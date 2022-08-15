Lancaster County School District Safety Director Bryan Vaughn said the first day of school was on pace to be one of the best the district has had, but then things went south.
The administration at South Middle School received a tip that an eighth-grade male student might have a gun. The school administration acted quickly and located the suspected student.
The school’s interim Principal Brent Chavous and an assistant principal searched the student and found a pistol in his book bag. The school resource officer took possession of the firearm. The incident happened after lunch.
“We had some students that actually became aware of a individual in the building that may have a firearm,” Vaughn said. “They actually went to administration.”
Law enforcement has started a criminal investigation into the matter. The student has been suspended from school.
Any student caught in possession of a firearm is subject to expulsion for a full calendar year from the school under state law.
“The administration and student witnesses at South Middle should be commended for their actions,” Vaughn said. “Safe schools are dependent upon good communication and trust, and today that was modeled at South Middle.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the gun was a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine. A round wasn’t chambered in the gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
The student has been sent to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Columbia. He will be charged with carrying a weapon on school property. Other charges could follow, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This was a rocky start to the school year at South Middle,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating where this young man got the pistol and why he brought it to school.
“I cannot stress enough, ‘if you see something, say something,’ and my hat is off to the person who quickly reported this incident.”
The district worked all summer putting in metal detectors and other safety measures, but none of that equipment alerted anyone about the gun. What led to the gun being found was other students speaking out.
“It is an unfortunate thing,” Vaughn said. “Some of the best safety measures we can put in place are good communications with the kids. The kids felt comfortable going to the administrators. We don’t believe the kid had any ill intent with it, but just having a gun in a school setting is not a good situation.
“A lot of emphasis on safety has hit home with families and kids,” Vaughn said. “We have had more conversation with the community about school shootings and preparedness. I would like to think that helped us about kids coming forward.
“I give all the credit to the kids coming forward and to our administration at South Middle School. As soon as they found out, they jumped on top of it. They did everything they were trained to do.”
No other major issues
Besides the gun issue, there were no other major issues in the school district on the first day.
“Traffic was in pretty good shape,” Vaughn said. “Busing was good this morning. We ran slow this afternoon because elementary schools wanted to make sure kids were on the right buses.
“Had it not been for the issue at South Middle, I would have said it would have been one of the best first days we have had.”
Vaughn said it would take time to get traffic patterns and those type issues settled.
“There are a lot of new faces,” he said. “To get everything in sync is going to take a couple weeks.”