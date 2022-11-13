The Indian Land Warrior Band capped its most successful season in 16 years with a superior rating and seventh-place finish in its first S.C. State 4A Marching Band Championships in Columbia on Oct. 29.
The band’s 80 members, including 17 in the color guard, began working in August on this season’s program, “Outside the Box.” They met daily for two weeks before school began and practiced four times a week throughout the season, in addition to events such as home football games.
The group has performed well this season, bringing home first in class and getting top scores in music, percussion and color guard categories at the Old English Festival of Bands in Rock Hill.
The band also finished first in class and won high music, high visual and high overall effect at BandBeat at Catawba Ridge High School.
On Oct. 22, the band placed fifth out of 16 at the Upper State 4A Regional Band Competition at Boiling Springs High School. It was the band’s first year competing at the 4A level, and it placed high enough to qualify for the state competition.
Last year, the band finished 10th in the 3A state championship. The category is determined by the high school’s attendance level relative to other schools in the state.
Drum major Alyssa Yakamna said that receiving awards at the competitions has been really fun.
“We are not a band that is used to winning,” she said, adding that this year she was really nervous at Upper State, as the winners got to go to the state championships.
“I was excited and happy for us,” she said of placing fifth in the Upper State among much larger band programs like Nation Ford and Catawba Ridge high schools, which placed first and second at the state meet.
The past few years have been challenging for band programs, with the effects of COVID and remote instruction. Many freshman band members had more than a year of online-only music education.
“I feel like we were very lucky during COVID,” said ILHS band director Matt Willis. “We were still able to rehearse and continue to perform at games in a modified fashion. While we lost a few students, our numbers did not drop greatly.
“We made the decision at the end of last year, especially knowing that we were moving to 4A, the 2022 [season] would be full steam ahead.”
Yakama credits the band’s success to the increased motivation of band members to work hard. “There’s a new energy,” she said, adding that a new marching band class also helped build teamwork.
The Indian Land band program continues to grow with the addition of a band at Indian Land Intermediate School in 2021, as well as the ongoing middle school program.
While intermediate school band members have not yet made it to the high school level, their director, Elizabeth Brammel, has been a large part of the high school’s success over the past two years, Willis said.
Willis, who has been the high school band director since 2007, is joined by assistant directors Daniel Gulledge, who directs the middle school band and Brammell. Percussion instructors are Tommy Wilson and Ted Willis. The color guard is led and choreographed by Eriq Wade and Mikayla Lucas.
Willis also credits Indian Land High School’s administration and staff and the local community for their strong support.
“And perhaps the greatest group of people that I get to work with, the Indian Land Band Boosters, make everything we do possible,” Willis said. “From working concession stands at Panthers games to building 10-foot cubes out of PVC and carrying them a half-mile to the field at a competition, our band boosters work their hearts out each and every day for our kids.”
Yakama also said the boosters’ involvement in providing meals and setting up props for the competitions and practice helped the band stay focused on playing well.
Band booster President Randi Gilbert says the best part of this season has been the outpouring of parents and volunteers, who have been a huge help to the band.
“Our plans for next year are to continue the success we have had this year,” Willis said. “We hope to attend larger and more prestigious competitions as we continue our growth and progress as an ensemble.”