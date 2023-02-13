The Lancaster Animal Shelter Supporters (LASS) held their annual fundraising gala — a dinner and fashion show — at The Ivy Place on Oct. 19, 2022.
The gala, the first the group has held since 2019, raised over $17,000 to support the Lancaster Animal Shelter. Over the past three years, LASS has raised more than $100,000 through donations and events to help the shelter succeed.
The gala featured music by The Water’s Edge Band, a silent auction, a raffle for a Rolls Royce ride to a fancy dinner at the Red Rock Café, and a fashion show of fall clothes from Chico’s. Guests enjoyed a prime rib dinner with roasted potatoes and steamed mixed vegetables, followed by cookies and coffee and tea.
LASS President Arlene McCarthy recognized retiring County Councilman Larry Honeycutt for his support over the years. She presented him with a plaque of honor to be hung at the new Lancaster County Animal Shelter.
She also thanked Genie and Terry Graham for the use of their beautiful home at The Ivy Place for the LASS gala each year. She also expressed appreciation to Terry Henshaw, who uses her Rolls Royce to help raise funds.
“I’ll bet that Rolls Royce has raised over a half million dollars for LASS and other local charities,” McCarthy said. “And Terry works so hard at it herself.”
LASS sponsors spay-and-neuter programs and assists the SPCA with transports for shelter animals.
“Virtually all money raised from donations and our events goes directly to the care and comfort of the animals in the shelter,” McCarthy said.
LASS is organizing volunteer teams to work at the shelter on a regular schedule. They will assist with sterilizing instruments for medical procedures, laundry and interacting with cats.
“We’re starting up our volunteer programs that were in place before COVID,” McCarthy said. “We’re eager to involve some new helpers. If you love working with animals, join us.”
For more info on LASS, visit www.LASSofSC.org. To volunteer, email lassofsuncity@gmail.com or call 803-396-8678.