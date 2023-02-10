A Charlotte man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Robert Srnovrsnik, 53, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at Atrium Main hospital in Charlotte, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 521, with the collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Based on the Highway Patrol, Srnovrsnik was driving a 2004 Honda motorcycle and struck the back of a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV that was stopped in traffic. Both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 521 when the accident happened.

The accident is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

