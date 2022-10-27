The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Timothy Alan Waters, who is wanted on several outstanding charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening, Oct. 25.
At about 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 1775 Evans Drive, Lancaster, for a report that a man had been shot.
Deputies found the victim, a 40-year-old white male, lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
Deputies and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel rendered aid to the victim, and he was transported to a landing zone for airlift to a medical facility. He suffered a serious injury and remains hospitalized.
Criminal and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and worked the investigation through the night.
They learned that the gunshot victim, Waters and a third person were together in an older model lime green Honda Civic with a rear spoiler at the Y&J Mini Mart just before the shooting.
The three left the store and drove nearby to Evans Drive, where Waters attempted to rob the victim and shot him. Waters and the third man left the victim in the road and fled the scene. The car was found and searched.
Warrants were obtained Wednesday charging Waters with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Waters, 49, is a white male, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He was last known to live on Rollie Road in Lancaster, but was not found there today. He should be considered armed and dangerous
“It’s imperative that we find Waters and take him into custody as soon as possible,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I encourage anyone with information which can lead us to Waters to call 911, the sheriff’s office or your local police agency immediately to help us put him in jail for this shooting.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), www.midlandscrimestoppers.com (click on the “Submit a Tip” tab), or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.