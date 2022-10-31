Midterm Election Day is almost here.
Early voting is in full swing and local voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, for solicitor and probate judge in the only two countywide races to consider in the 2022 general election.
Republican Randy Newman is running for 6th Judicial Circuit solicitor for the third time. He was elected solicitor in 2014 and reelected again in 2018.
Republican Mary Rathel is seeking her first term as the county’s probate court judge.
School board
There are two local seats open on the nonpartisan Lancaster County School Board — districts 1 and 7. Seats are also open in districts 3 and 5 elsewhere in the county.
In District 1, incumbent Ken Buck’s term is expiring and he can’t run again because he no longer lives in the district, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census. The District 1 race between the Rev. Eddie Boykin and Demetra Cornwell will bring a newcomer to the board.
In District 7, there is no opposition to incumbent Melvin Stroble, who formerly represented District 1, where he was first elected in December 2016. Due to redistricting, he is now in District 7.
With the change in political boundaries, make sure your voter registration is up-to-date online at info.scvotes.gov. You can check your personal information, the location of your voting precinct, and which voting districts you are in.
County Council
Voters in Lancaster County Council districts 2, 4 and 6 will also elect representatives for the next four years. All three races are unopposed.
Prompted by federally required redistricting and the population explosion in the Panhandle, the new map moves District 4 into Indian Land, giving its residents three of the seven seats on Lancaster County.
Republican Jose Luis is running for the seat after winning the primary in June.
District 4 is at the very top of the county. Current District 4 residents will be shifting into council districts 1, 2 or 5.
S.C. House
All 124 seats in the S.C. House of Representatives are up for reelection this year, with four local races (Districts 44, 45, 53 and 65) on the ballot. Chances are you may be voting in a different district race after redistricting.
The S.C House District 44 seat has shifted to the Indian Land area because of redistricting and voters there will elect a new representative. There are three candidates on the ballot: Katie Crosby (Democrat); Aaron McKinney (Independent Party); and Mike Neese (Republican).
District 45 no longer includes any part of the Panhandle.
Statewide offices
Several statewide offices are up for election Tuesday.
Voters will cast ballots for governor between Republican incumbent Henry McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham and his running mate, Tally Parham Casey. The Libertarian candidate is Bruce Reeves and running mate Jessica Etheridge.
Other statewide offices on the ballot include secretary of state, where incumbent Republican Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.
The state treasurer’s race features Republican Curtis Loftis, also an incumbent, against Alliance Party candidate Sarah E. Work.
Republican Alan Wilson, who is seeking a fourth term as the state’s attorney general, is running unopposed, as is Richard Eckstrom, the state comptroller. A Republican, Eckstrom was first elected in 2002.
The most contentious race in South Carolina is for state superintendent of education. Candidates include: Lisa Ellis (Alliance and Democratic parties), Patricia M. Mickel (Green Party) and Ellen Weaver (Republican Party).
The statewide ballot also includes three candidates for secretary of agriculture. They include David Edmond (Green Party) and Chris Nelums (United Citizens Party) and incumbent Hugh Weathers (Republican Party).
Statewide ballots also include two amendments this year, both asking voters to approve increases to the state’s two “rainy-day” funds — the General Reserve Fund and Capital Reserve Fund. (See story on front page.)
U.S. House, Senate races
State voters will also choose representatives for the U.S. House, as well as U.S. Senate.
Democratic Party candidate Krystle Matthews, who represents District 117 in the S.C. House, is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Tim Scott for one of the state’s two seats in the U.S. Senate.
A U.S. senator since 2013, Scott is a former member of the state House of Representatives and former member of Charleston County Council.
