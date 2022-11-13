The Nov. 8 election gave Indian Land a third voice on both Lancaster County Council and Lancaster County School Board, and a voice of its own in the S.C. House for the first time.
Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave Indian Land three County Council districts – 1, 4 and 7, moving district 4 from further south in the county. Because the school board districts mirror the county council's, that also gave Indian Land another seat on the school board. The redistricting also moved S.C. House District 44 from further south in the county to cover just the Indian Land area.
S.C. House race
Republican Mike Neese won the first S.C. State House seat for the newly formed District 44.
Neese got 11,718 votes (62.7%) compared to Democrat Katie Crosby, who got 6,646 votes (35.6%) and Independent candidate Aaron McKinney, who received 306 votes (1.6%).
“What is exciting is to see the number of people that came out to vote,” Neese said. “Our hard work paid off. We are glad to have the election behind us. We had a good race. Now it is looking forward to do what we can do in Columbia.”
Despite the loss, Crosby said she felt like she had a good campaign.
“I am endlessly proud of the efforts put in by this campaign to reach the people of District 44,” she said. “Together, we have contacted 26,000 voters in the district and given them an option on their ballot, which is the bedrock of our democratic process.
“I congratulated Mike Neese on his victory, and am hopeful he will be a representative voice for all within our district,” Crosby said. “Together, we will hold him accountable for improving the lives of the people within the district and ensuring accessibility and transparency.”
County races
Two countywide officials without opposition were also elected to new terms last week, along with two County Council members and a political newcomer.
Jose Luis was elected to his first political office – District 4 on Lancaster County Council, which now represents Indian Land. Council members Charlene McGriff (District 2) and Allen Blackmon (District 6) were reelected.
Luis, a Republican, will be the first Hispanic member to serve on Lancaster County Council in January. He was elected to fill the District 4 seat, which is now in Indian Land.
Luis received 3,625 votes and will succeed Larry Honeycutt, who announced in 2019 that he would not seek a fifth County Council term.
Luis said he will continue to be a strong advocate for Indian Land residents.
“I am so grateful and honored by this opportunity, and I look forward to working with all the council members to ensure that we take action on the items that concern Indian Land most,” he said.
“I heard the same concern time and time again as I walked our neighborhoods. We need to rein in out-of-control growth and its impact on crime, schools, roads and infrastructure,” Luis said. Since the primary in June, I have continued to have conversations with county officials and other leaders regarding this mandate and I feel confident that we are heading in the right direction going forward.
“I will continue to be a strong advocate for the people of Indian Land on County Council. So, thank you again.”
Randy Newman was reelected as the 6th Judicial Circuit solicitor for the second time. Mary Rathel was elected as the county’s probate court judge.
In Lancaster County, Newman, 44, garnered 26,204 votes. Across the district, he received 37,943 votes.
“I would like to thank the people of Lancaster, Chester and Fairfield counties for allowing me to continue to do the job that I love,” Newman said. “I believe we have done some great things in the past few years and we plan to grow from those successes in the next few years.”
Newman was first elected 6th Circuit solicitor in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Newman said his priorities are not changing.
“I will continue to focus on violent and repeat offenders, while working to expand our diversion court programs for non-violent offenders,” he said.
Rathel was elected as the county’s probate judge, receiving 26,561 votes.
She has been on the local probate court staff since 2017. In January, Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Rathel to fill the unexpired term of former Probate Judge Dee Studebaker, who resigned after her family moved out of state. Rathel won the Republican primary in June and didn’t have opposition in last week's election.
“I am so grateful for all the support I received during my campaign,” Rathel said. "Thank you for expressing your confidence in me and my team by keeping me in office. I will do everything in my power to honor that trust.”
School board
Three new people were sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 15, as members of the Lancaster County School Board after last week's election – Eddie Boykin in District 1, Courtney Crump Green in District 3 and Casey Cato in District 5, along with current board member Melvin Stroble in District 7.
Boykin beat Demetra Cornwell in a close District 1 race to become the third Indian Land voice on the board. Boykin, who filed on the last day of filing, received 2,903 votes (50.5%) to Cornwell’s 2,812 votes (49%).
Boykin was hampered by laryngitis for a couple of weeks during the race, leaving him with trouble talking. Boykin said he didn’t get his first signs up until about three weeks ago.
“I am excited,” he said. “I got in because I wanted to do something to make a difference. I think the voters chose the right person. I have a lot of respect for my opponent. It has been a tough two months. It was a tough campaign. I pray I do a good job for the students.”
The biggest upset of the Nov. 8 election was in District 3, where Bobby Parker lost his seat after 20 years on the board, 10 of them as the board’s chair. Green beat Parker and two other challengers to win the seat.
Cato won District 5 easily to replace retiring board chair Janice Dabney.
Stroble was unopposed in District 7, which also represents Indian Land, receiving 3,778 votes, roughly 98% of the vote.
U.S. House
Incumbent District 5 Congressman Ralph Norman easily won his third term in office, beating Democratic challenger Evangeline Hundley and the Green Party's Larry Gaither.
Norman, a Republican, received 22,871 votes (66.4%) in Lancaster County. Hundley, a Democrat, received 11,150 votes (34.5%) and Gaither, with the Green Party, got 451 (1.3%).
In the entire district, Norman received 154,725 votes (64%) to Hundley's 83,299 (34.5%) and Gaither's 3,547 (1.5%).