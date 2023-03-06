Dr. Devin Curtsinger has joined the staff of Companion Animal Hospital of Indian Land.
He graduated summa cum laude (top 5%) from St. George’s Veterinary School. He graduated from Indian Land High School and attended University of South Carolina for his undergraduate studies. He completed his senior clinical year at the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Curtsinger has been helping at the family-owned veterinary hospital since he was 10 years old. His father, Dr. Dane Curtsinger, opened the hospital in 2004.
Outside of practicing veterinary medicine, Devin Curtsinger enjoys hiking, fishing and snowboarding. He lives in Indian Land with his Dalmatian, Parker.