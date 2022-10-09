MPV Properties is moving forward on its RedStone Phase II, a planned mixed-use retail and residential project in Indian Land.
Lancaster County Council approved rezoning for the project late last month.
RedStone Phase II will contain 350 apartment units, 20 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of retail space. It will be adjacent to RedStone Phase I, which contains 80,000 square feet of existing retail space and a 14-screen Stone Theater cineplex.
Between the two phases, there will be an event lawn/common area that MPV will program with live music, a farmers market and other public events.
RedStone “is destined to become the premier mixed-use project in northern Lancaster County,” said Michael Bilodeau, MPV development partner. “When RedStone is finished, it will be a walkable, pedestrian-friendly development that combines retail, entertainment and residential uses in an urban-designed community.”
Located just south of the intersection of U.S. 521 and S.C. 160, RedStone Phase I opened in 2016. It is home to 120,000-plus square feet of retail and entertainment tenants, including Red Rocks, Viva Chicken, Portofino’s, Margaritas, Tide Dry Cleaning, The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen, Atrium Health, Sweetwater’s Café, Moe’s and RedStone 14 Cinemas, to name a few.
Phase II construction will start in the fall of 2023, while Phase II retail leasing is underway.
Bilodeau and Steve Vermillion of MPV Properties, along with Jason McArthur of Mission Properties, are leading the development of RedStone Phase II.
Robbie Adams and Joey Morganthall of MPV Properties will be responsible for retail leasing.
For more information, visit www.mpvre.com.