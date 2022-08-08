Shoppers saved big this weekend with South Carolina’s 17th annual tax-exempt weekend. Shoppers took full advantage of it to stock up on school supplies, clothes and dorm supplies.
“This weekend was basically a mini-Christmas rush,” said Erin Fowler, front-end manager at TJ Maxx in Indian Land. “All three days we were packed with lines forming all around the store. I felt like it would never stop.”
The tax exemption began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Fowler remembers when the doors to TJ Maxx opened at 9:30 a.m. — people were already rushing in.
“Some people didn’t know it was Tax Free Weekend,” she said. “Others wanted to be the first ones in, so they could beat the crowds of people. We helped each person as they came and did the best we could. I was really happy with how my cashiers handled it.”
Fowler and her associates worked as fast as they could with each customer. Some waited a long time; others were able to get in and out quickly.
“I honestly forgot it was Tax Free Weekend,” said Diane Harris, mother of three elementary-age kids. “When I got on Facebook that morning and saw everyone posting about it, I rushed the kids in the car and we drove to the store. We had to wait about 15 minutes in line, but it was worth it.”
Harris geared her three kids up with new clothes and backpacks from TJ Maxx and Ross.
“I paid about $120 between the two stores,” she said. “If I had waited and had to pay tax, I probably would have paid well over $200 for all that stuff. And with three kids, bills, gas and rent, it’s hard.”
Managers from both stores were happy with all the customers in stores and appreciative of their staff and customers for being so patient.
“Sales were through the roof this weekend,” said Brandon Dawson, Ross assistant store manager. “We couldn’t have done it without all associates working hard to ring and to replenish merchandise on the floor. And I know at times lines were long, but customers knew it was worth it to save some money.”
Both stores reported selling the most merchandise from their children’s departments. The second for TJ Maxx was the women’s department. At Ross, the second most popular was the shoe department.
“We were happy people were able to take advantage of Tax Free Weekend,” Fowler said. “I know for some families, it makes a difference. But I have to say once that clock hit 8 p.m. on Sunday, we locked the doors and let out a sigh of relief.”
Tax Free Weekend was over for TJ Maxx and other local retailers for another year.
“South Carolina needs to keep Tax Free Weekend forever,” Harris said. “I appreciate the stores for keeping the shelves stocked. And I appreciate the cashiers for standing up there and ringing us up.
“We saved some money with weekend, so we can go buy some more groceries for the week.”