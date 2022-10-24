Jason, Charlotte and Jessie (in the deranged Pooh Bear costume) get a taste of the chili at the Carolinas Chili Championship, held Saturday, Oct. 22, at McClancy headquarters in Indian Land. There were more than 50 chilis to try at the event.
Norm Campbell invited an excited Grayson Whitmire to sit in his 1973 Fiat during the car show at the Carolinas Chili Championship. The car show was a big draw at the event, which also included live music and a cornhole contest.
photos by Rick Johnson
Above: Judges Noah Simonetti and Michelle Simonetti taste the chilis entered in one of the contest’s categories.
Right: Event co-director Jessica Threatt sings with the Carolina Honey band, one of three musical acts at the annual Chili Championship.
