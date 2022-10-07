Veterans — especially younger veterans — are invited to the first meeting of the Veterans Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Church of Christ at Indian Land.
“We needed a group for younger veterans because we didn’t have a group,” said Veterans Union founder Bill Betit. “It’s when you see younger people suffer from mental hardships — they’re trying to find their way — that you know you need to help them be taken care of.”
The first meeting of this union of veterans of all ages and branches will be an open forum to discuss military service and its way of life.
“This new group will give veterans the fulfillment of being around other military groups,” said Army veteran Justin Medora, who served in Iraq, and helps with Veterans Union. “A group of men and women will get together to discuss everyday life.”
Coffee, soda, chips, cakes, cookies and pretzels will be served.
“The meetings will allow Indian Land veterans to see there’s somebody there for them and to show younger veterans that the community cares about them, not just about older veterans,” Medora said. “Indian Land is very patriotic.”
The group is open to all area veterans, not just those in Indian Land.
Betit helped found the Ray Dunsmore’s Veterans Coffee at CrossRidge Café, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land, and the Veterans Coffee at Punky’s on Main, 306 S. Main St., Lancaster, but both those groups meet during the day, which makes it hard for younger veterans, who are usually at work or school, to attend.
“There wasn’t a group with younger veterans. I want to reach out to younger veterans to help them build a relationship with one another,” Betit said. “It’s trying to help people get back to normal. Everybody needs camaraderie.”
Betit is a member of the Church of Christ at Indian Land, 635 Jim Wilson Road, which is letting him use its facility for the meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. But he says despite meeting at a church, the group is not “churchy.”
Deciding on a name for the new coffee group was challenging, but Betit came up with the name Veterans Union and his grandson Aaron Wilson designed the logo.
“I have a heart for veterans,” said Betit, 74, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. “They need help along the way, so they don’t have to go through the trouble and hassle of mental hardships like I went through.”
Coffee meets are important for veterans to help support each other.
“Military is a brotherhood,” said Navy veteran Josh Maggi, who also served in Iraq, and is helping with the Veterans Union. “A tremendous amount of good will come out of this group.”
For details, call Betit at 302-897-6030.